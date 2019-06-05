Letter: After 12 years at Antlers, still grateful

I was 28 years old, and it was the first day of my second job in this country.

To get this job, I had to convince the general manager, Rob, that I was a great candidate for the Conference Services Manager Position. When it came to describing my previous working experiences, I had told Rob that my mom was a chef, and I worked under her wing for numerous events.

As you can imagine, when your mother is your boss, you can take anything! From getting paid very little to carrying a heavy tray with 10 dinner plates from point A to point B while managing the bar to lighting up the sternos in the chafing dishes to accepting the blame for anything that went wrong, I did it all. I remember Rob laughing, wondering if I was exaggerating. I was not.

I also told Rob that I was very loyal, and I promised him that in this ever-changing valley, I would stay with the property for five years. After that, I would have to move on for my own professional growth, but that while I was working for him, he would have my all: my work ethic, my integrity, my five languages, and my honest opinion on how to make our property better. I’m so glad he hired me.

I’ve loved the Antlers at Vail since the beginning. My coworkers have always had the best heart, the greatest sense of humor and are grateful people. I think that these traits are the ones that our guests sense when they arrive. It’s not only that our housekeepers are proud of their impeccable rooms, or that the maintenance department is always eager to avoid any technical issues and address a problem, or that our front desk staff is diligently looking for ways to make your stay more enjoyable. It is the combination of all of our talents that make us different than anybody else in the valley, and I truly think, in the country.

In a marketing workshop I recently attended, the speaker asked us to write the vision that we have for our business. This is what I wrote: The Antlers is the place where the owners, employees, and guests alike feel truly at home, and by home, I mean: loved, respected, embraced, nurtured, rested and important. Anybody is welcome, and with each interaction, they will experience the true meaning of service and how this simple act of kindness can change the world.

There hasn’t been one day in these 12 years that the Antlers hasn’t given me the wonderful gift of serving others and giving the best of myself. I am forever grateful for this place! And if you haven’t experienced it yet, I welcome you. I promise you that we will love you, respect you, embrace you, nurture you and warmly make you feel at home….

Magda King

Antlers at Vail General Manager

Eagle