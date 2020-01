In response to the letter to editor written by Gerald Katz, of Edwards, on Dec. 31: After “Obamacare” was signed into a law, I was able to keep my general practice doctor, my cardiologist, my dentist and my wife also kept all her physicians under the same health plan as we had prior to Affordable Care Act. So, when talking about lies, you should stop repeating the GOP lie that is being repeated since 2012.

Andrej Gasperlin

Avon