Letter: All are welcome at Tutu-Tuesday ski party

This is an invitation for all: True Locals, our recent additions, and our guests in town visiting, to go out and ski. It has been an interesting two years, to say the least. We have a wonderful opportunity to start this Tuesday on 2/22/22 to shift our collective energy and experience, to strengthen our connections as a community.

I invite you to ski our perfect mountain, Vail, in a tutu and share the joy of skiing to welcome the new snow, and share your stoke. We are moving into the time of Pisces, this time of water. What is snow, but the most beautiful form of crystallized water? Ice crystals that are connected. Let us, our community, be snow. Be connected in our love for this place.

The best gift would be for everyone to go out and ski, and be the amazing beauty of our mountains. We all are parts of the solution, stewards of this valley. We have the power to bring locals, guests, ancestors, and the life of our mountains together so we all can prosper. Let us come together this Tuesday and bring this place into a new vision of communal connection to each other and the world around us.

All are welcome. All you must do is ski and be you! You don’t have to see me or ski with me, though I won’t say no if you do! Just head up on the hill and share your passions and inspirations with the community around you. And if you are so inspired, wear a tutu and meet at Chair 2 around 2:22 as we slow down for a minute (or two) and share our appreciation for this community at Steady’s Deck.

Trexler Hirn

Avon