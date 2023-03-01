Letter: All for e-bikes, but what about helmets?

Don’t get me wrong, I fully support the increased availability of e-bikes, but I don’t know anyone who carries a bike helmet around with them on the off chance they’ll be using a public e-bike. Even in your story a while back of the Avon Town Council riding their newly provided e-bikes, only one person had a helmet. With the increased use of e-bikes, across the board, it appears the majority do not wear a helmet — I don’t get it! Public access to e-bikes seems to promote not wearing a helmet.

Sue Froeschle

Vail