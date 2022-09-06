Letter: Suprisingly, agreeing with Boebert on CORE Act

The Vail Daily has printed a lot of fluff in regard to Camp Hale and the CORE Act. But has anyone really pondered the effects of the proposal should the proponents get their way? The entire area is already public land, and is therefore already “protected for future generations.” The Forest Service has already closed most primitive roads surrounding Camp Hale, resulting in 4-wheel drive traffic jams on the few remaining open roads.

I can only imagine the effect of more government regulation there, coupled with more visitors wanting to check out this “new” historical area. The elk herds in unit 45, of which Camp Hale is at the center, are already in steep decline. I see the additional pressure on this area as a detriment to their survival. (Not to mention my own selfish desire to blast one each fall.)

I’m sure the feds could spend millions of dollars on some brown signs and informational placards. But there’s nothing in this proposal that improves upon what’s already there. I’m deeply ashamed to be echoing the sentiments of Lauren Boebert, but on this subject, we agree. Let’s forget this whole idea so I can get back to despising her!

Chris Mech

Vail