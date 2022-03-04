Letter: Americans deserve better than Biden

In response to a recent community member’s submission claiming to be embarrassed by Lauren Boebert, I would like to say after watching President Biden read from a teleprompter at the State of the Union address, something he could barely do without mumbling and butchering words, such as Ukraine, wa as Americans deserve a better president.

We are all witness to the product of weak leadership here at home and now on the world stage. I would also like to thank Lauren Boebert for standing up for those 13 service men and women that sadly lost their lives in Afghanistan.

Brett Palmer

Gypsum