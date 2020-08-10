Letter: An apology to our trails

Dear trails and roads of the Vail Valley: We are writing to you to express our sincere apologies for treating you so poorly. As a member of the human race we are embarrassed and disappointed by the behavior of many of our fellow trail lovers.

We want to apologize for …

Leaving dog poop-filled bags on the trails.

Leaving beer cans along the shore of Gore Creek.

Leaving empty pizza boxes and plastic water bottles in Donovan Park.

Leaving candy wrappers, beer cans, face masks and water bottles on the Cabin Trail.

Spray painting under bridges near the Grand Hyatt and in Dowd Junction.

Dumping car ashtrays in parking lots at Ford Park.

We want to apologize to the wildlife that have eaten the plastic and trash that we have left behind and to the bears wo have had to be euthanized due to our carelessness.

As a human race, we promise our beautiful land to treat you better and to help educate visitors and locals of the meaning of “leave no trace and “pack it out.”

Our heart is broken how we treat our public land. Have we lost our minds? What happened to our manners? Are you enjoying our incredible forests without being thankful and grateful to it?

Let’s work together keep our trails and roads trash free and poop free!

Warm regards,

The Human Race

I, along with many other friends now carry garbage bags on hikes and walks along the river to clean up the mess that others leave behind.

Here are a few simple reminders:

Pick up after your furry friends and don’t forget the poop bag on the trail.

Leave no trace on trails and roads.

Be kind to Mother Nature

Remember to respect this beautiful place many of us call home.

Cheryl Jensen

Vail