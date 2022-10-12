Letter: An Army vet’s support for Camp Hale monument

As a U.S. Army veteran, I am writing to support President’s Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. The areas being proposed for monument status are perfectly suited for such a designation.

The courageous World War II ski troopers who trained at Camp Hale were the first of their kind in the U.S. Army. Inspired by the Finnish ski troopers who out-maneuvered and pushed back the massive Russian military, the U.S. Army built its own version of elite mountain troops here in Colorado. Their intensive training at Camp Hale in every harsh condition imaginable paid off late in the war when they defeated the German military in Northern Italy. It began with the battle of Riva Ridge. Seven hundred men climbed 1,800 feet of sheer rock to the top of Riva Ridge, at night, in silence, then launched a surprise attack on the German stronghold. Their victory paved the way for the final defeat of the enemy in Italy.

After their legendary acts of bravery and ingenuity as a fighting unit, the 10th returned home and innovated the nascent Outdoor Recreation industry, starting ski areas like Vail and Aspen. Outdoor recreation today brings in nearly $5 Billion to Colorado’s economy. Summit and Eagle Counties depend solely on this economic engine, which relies on beautiful vistas, open spaces, abundant wildlife, and quiet Nature, where people can recreate and rejuvenate.

We must care for and protect these lands. National Monument status will ensure protection, proper care of artifacts and elevated awareness so that future generations can benefit as we have. Please support President Biden’s worthwhile designation. Sign the petition at Coreact.org .

Trav Paterson, U.S. Army veteran

Breckenridge