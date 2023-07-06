Letter: An awesome crowd in Gypsum

Outstanding! What a turnout for the concert and fireworks at the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum on July 3. The lawn was packed with spectators enjoying a beautiful summer night.

Thanks so much to all of you who showed up to enjoy the concert, fireworks, and food provided by the town of Gypsum. Without all of you from Gypsum and neighboring communities, this would have been nothing. But instead, it was really something made possible by your tremendous response. Your engagement made us feel that all the planning and hard work were truly worthwhile.

The mayor, Town Council, and staff were impressed that all of you came out to make this event a great neighborhood get-together. A turnout like this, where neighbors can mingle, children can play, music can be appreciated and fireworks enjoyed, is what your town officials and staff are after in building a community for everyone.

If you missed the chance to attend this year, please make sure you check the town website for when this will occur next year. Make sure you come out for this community event, where it’s your presence that makes it outstanding.

Thanks again to all of you who attended.

Bill Baxter, Kathleen Brendza, Steve Carver, Tom Edwards, Scott Green, Chris Huffman, Marisa Sato

Gypsum Town Council