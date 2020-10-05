Letter: An ethics code for Vail

Why would the Vail Town Council settle for anything less than an ethics code that reflects not only the clean kind of politics we traditionally enjoy here but the best practices for elected officials here or anywhere else? It shouldn’t.

That’s why Councilmember Brian Stockmar’s idea is obligatory and overdue. What he wants is a code that would remove our elected officials from the decision-making process when they might be the beneficiaries of a decision, which not only would come as close as possible to preventing conflicts of interest but would prevent even the appearance of such conflicts. Otherwise, perception becomes reality and that leads to an erosion of public trust. In this day-and-age, we can’t afford that.

Greg Dobbs

Vail