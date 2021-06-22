Letter: An honor and a pleasure

Wow, what an incredible outpouring of thanks, well wishes and gifts from so many people on my retirement. I turned all cards (over 340) into a photo op. I cannot begin to thank everyone for their kind words and suggestions on what to do next.

Over the past 30 years, it has been my pleasure and honor to be able to serve Eagle County Schools — Red Sandstone, Brush Creek and Red Hill Elementary and finishing the last 10 years at Eagle Valley Middle.

I appreciate all the people I have met and worked with over the decades on the many committees, trainings, district initiatives and during all the social gatherings. I am looking forward to having the time to explore my next adventures, see you around town! Aspire higher.

Harry McQueeney

Eagle County