Letter: An incredible volunteer effort to put on races

“Amazing” doesn’t quite cover how I would describe Beaver Creek races last weekend. Most races around the world involve armies of staff preparing the race course. Not so here in the Valley. We have a number of volunteers from all over Eagle County to care for it all.

Friday’s race preparation was a miracle and Saturday wasn’t far behind. The endless hours spent to make the race course safe and challenging at the same time is truly an accomplishment to be recognized and celebrated. Big thank you to volunteers and Vail Resorts, another beautiful achievement. Cheers and best holiday wishes,

Jan E. Helen

Vail