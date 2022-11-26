Letter: An opportunity to volunteer this holiday season

I recently volunteered at the Community Market with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which provides food assistance to anyone present in the Eagle Valley. Private donations enable the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to cater to anyone who arrives at either of their locations in Edwards or Gypsum, without restrictions or sign-ups. Some food is limited per customer, but all of it is free.

The Community Market rescues more than 500,000 pounds of food per year, distributing that to local residents and others at a volume of nearly 3,000 people per week. Any food that is unable to be distributed is sent out for composting, contributing to food waste sustainability.

I volunteered at the Edwards and Gypsum locations. Both experiences were great! People at both locations were warm, inviting, and encouraging. With the holidays here, now is a great time to volunteer. The sign-up process is quick and easy and can be done right from their website.

Gypsum’s Community Market is located at 760 Lindbergh Drive, #7. If you are having trouble finding it, go one building to the east (It’s not the tool clinic). Gypsum’s market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Edwards’ Community Market is located at 429 Edwards Access Road, Suite A202, next to the Edwards Building Center and across the street from Wendy’s. The Edwards market is open Tuesday through Thursday, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The website is: https://eaglevalleycf.org/the-community-market/ . Additionally, the Community Market provides pop-ups to serve other areas of their community, such as Eagle, Avon and Dotsero. Check the website for the next pop-up location and time.

Michael Walker

Eagle