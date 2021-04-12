Letter: An orchid letter to Vail Health Hospital and staff

In the airline Industry where I spent 30 years as a pilot, if someone does a really good job, you send them an orchid letter.

I would like to send an orchid letter to the second floor west surgery wing at the Vail Health Hospital in Vail. From Will Cook, president and CEO, physicians, nurses, techs on down to the “bed pan” people, everyone I came in contact with over my 10-night stay was competent, professional and sensitive to my needs. Even the food was good!

Also, an orchid letter to the ladies of the ski patrol (four of them!) that got my sorry 78-year-old bum to the Beaver Creek emergency room.

On Friday, March 12, at 1 p.m. I was ambushed by a hit-and-run skier on the Grand Terrace above Spruce Saddle in Beaver Creek (the white strip of death!). I was hit so hard by a very big guy attired in all black that paired well with his black helmet or hat. I was knocked out of my bindings, went airborne and broke four ribs. Having skied in Vail since 1968 and Beaver Creek for 40 years, I am now not having any fun!

I eventually ended up in Vail Health Hospital. On Monday, March 15, I was diagnosed with a twisted bowel as a result of the impact on Grand Terrace and had an emergency resection of 6 inches of my bowel. As we used to say in Vietnam: “Now we are really having fun!” Thus, 10 days in the hospital.

So again, an orchid letter and a thank you to all at Vail Health Hospital.

A rotten kumquat letter to Vail Resorts. My guess is that VR is very much aware of the danger spots on all of their mountains.

See article on page A2 in the print edition of the Vail Daily on March 25, 2021, titled “Safety in Numbers.”

My guess is that VR has data on hit-and-run incidents. We as riders and skiers have a right to know all the incident and injury reports.

At least five runs funnel in the Grand Terrace. We all know it is a “white strip of death,” don’t we!

My recommendation to VR is to change these known high-risk areas into “no wake zones” to use a boating analogy. Slow speed and total control!

Also … more ski patrol and more yellow jackets. How about “unmarked” ski patrols to get the straight liners and jumpers off the mountain.

As a skier for the past 65 years, I want to enjoy a safe experience on the mountain and not to be looking over my shoulder for some out-of-control moron trying to send me back to the ER. I think we all can agree to that.

It is up to Vail Resorts management to provide all of us with a safer mountain experience.

Wright B. George

EagleVail