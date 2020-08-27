Letter: And I thought golf was a safe sport

I never could have imagined in my wildest dreams on that beautiful July day I set out to play golf would end with me getting run over by a golf cart and rushed by an ambulance to Vail Health. My injuries were numerous including a dislocated — fractured ankle, severe chest trauma, 18 broken ribs with multiple fractures on several ribs, a slightly punctured lung, a separated shoulder with two tears, along with many scrapes, bruises and abrasions. I spent 11 days in the hospital where I have never experienced such excruciating pain in my life (that first week). And I thought I had a lot of pain with my past several surgeries, but they were nothing compared to this.

The first responders to the accident, including the EMTs, were outstanding. The Vail Health doctors, nurses, care techs, PTs, OTs and respiratory therapists all took excellent care of me. But when I was ready to be released from the hospital, I knew I couldn’t return home with the scope of my injuries and all of the hospital equipment I still relied on. I needed a great deal of assistance performing simple routine daily hygiene tasks we take for granted.

Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation Center was built in Eagle a few years ago. I saw it being built and I drive by it nearly every day. It is an assisted living and long term care facility, but it also has a short term skilled nursing and rehab center. I was reluctant to be transferred there. However, Castle Peak Rehab turned out to be an excellent experience where I received outstanding care. The professionals were all very helpful, personable and went out of their way to make sure I was not only taken care of while at the facility, but they also made sure I was going to be taken care of when I was ready to return home.

The Vail/Eagle Valley is blessed to have such outstanding health care.

Thank you first responders, Vail Health, Castle Peak and all the professional staff!

I can’t even begin to describe how truly thankful I am for each and every one of you.

Bobbi Hagerman

Eagle