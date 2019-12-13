Letter: And you wonder why we’ve got a worker shortage

This in response to Jill Rutledge, commenting on Vail resorts trying to provide some much-needed employee housing here in Eagle Valley. Everyone knows the huge shortage of plentiful and affordable housing for workers, yet most are against housing to supposedly save a few sheep? Look how many deer get hit in populated areas around this area on the I-70?

Typical mindset for many here, who complain about any development, speak this from their mansions, yet wonder why they can’t keep or hire longtime employees and many of these folks live here part-time, if not less. Go figure.

Troy Ottosen

Edwards