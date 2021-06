Concerning the “Battered Vail area businesses” article in the June 19 issue of the Vail Daily, the authors and Chris Romer, listing the reasons why it is so hard to hire employees, never mention the large elephant in the room — the $300 per week stimulus supplement to unemployment benefits, which make it, for many people, more beneficial to avoid work than to take a job. Just ask a few employers.

Joe McHugh

Vail