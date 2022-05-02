Letter: Another reason not to build in East Vail

I am responding to the guest column by Ron Velarde and Rick Cables. There are many reasons why a huge complex of workforce housing should not be built on the East Vail site besides the herd of bighorn sheep that everyone loves to see.

When Vail Pass is closed it takes me 45 minutes longer than normal to get home to East Vail from Avon. How much longer will it take if this huge complex is built with all the people and cars coming and going? It does not surprise me that one of these individuals was a former vice president of Vail Resorts.

Ellen Colrick

Vail