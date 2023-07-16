Letter: Anyone with a conscience should see ‘Sound of Freedom’

When I heard that the movie “Sound of Freedom” was made and ready to be released, I was anxiously waiting for that to happen.

Fast forward five years to July 4, 2023, also known as Independence Day in America, when I was finally able to view this amazing and harrowing true story about child sex trafficking and a very specific rescue mission that has since launched a movement.

Although this topic is very heavy and difficult to hear about or fully understand, I would encourage every single person who loves or cares about the welfare of children to go see it as soon as possible.

I would also encourage our theaters in the Vail Valley to offer “Sound of Freedom” as an option rather than forcing us to go to the Front Range or the Western Slope to watch this very important film.

Anyone with a conscience should see this film.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Rondi Berge

Eagle