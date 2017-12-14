Letter: Appreciate your local postal worker during the busy holiday season

Well, it's that time of year again when working in a local post office has got to be a most stressful job. Can you imagine coming to work each day to a new mountain of Amazon and other packages that have to be processed, along with holiday cards and regular mail?

And how about working behind the counter and looking out at the endless lines of not-too-happy patrons waiting to mail packages or picking them up. Let's all try to have our happy faces on to add some Christmas cheer to these besieged workers and tell them how much we appreciate what they do.

H.C. Foster

Eagle