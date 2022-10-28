Letter: Are sheep more important than people?

I read and agree with Kevin Tice’s recent letter to the editor concerning the East Vail housing debacle. As a Vail resident, commercial real estate developer, and member of the Eagle County Housing Task Force, I continue to believe that there is a clear need for additional employee housing community in Vail, and that we, as a community, must figure out a way to say yes to viable new housing projects, especially those that require no financial contribution or other assistance from the town.

We’ve all seen restaurants and other businesses in Vail and other parts of the valley curtail the hours of their businesses, simply because they cannot hire enough workers. And the main reason for that is that there simply aren’t enough residences for those employees. Do we want that situation to get worse?

We all know there is an intense need for additional housing in the Vail Valley, particularly in the mid and upper valley. I believe that Vail Resorts’ proposed “shovel-ready” project could do a great job in helping to meet that need, in a location that seems ideally suited for such development.

As many of you will remember, the tract that VR owns started out as 23 acres. When the company was previously working with Triumph Development to gain approval from the town to build employee housing, it dedicated about 17 acres as a wildlife preserve, as a concession and a gesture of good faith.

Obviously, if the previously approved/zoned use of duplexes had been built on this site, the entire 23 acres would have been built on and removed from the overall grazing area for wildlife. But that impact has now been reduced significantly to only 5 acres. My understanding is that these 5 acres represent only 28% of the 1,800-acre grazing area that the local bighorn sheep herd uses. Surely, the sheep can survive and thrive if they’re retaining 99.72% of their grazing area. And since the project will front the frontage road of I-70, there should be little actual practical impact to the sheep or other wildlife.

It’s a given that as members of this unique community, we must take steps to protect wildlife, but we must ensure that our community is sustainable for humans on a long-term basis too. We must have housing for the local population.

Steve Spessard

Vail