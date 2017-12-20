Letter: Are Vail Mountain and Vail Resorts going to actively promote the ‘8 Essentials’ for safety?

Editor's note: This is a part of a series regarding safety as a subset of something larger that could be called WeCare, by Paul Rondeau.

Vail Mountain, in a Vail Daily letter dated Saturday, Nov. 25 ("Vail Mountain promotes #RideAnotherDay campaign," highlighted its full commitment to comprehensive safety initiatives, as a follow-up to its being awarded No.1 in safety by the National Ski Areas Association in May 2017.

My Saturday, Dec. 2, letter, titled "Spread it around," suggested our best ski and snowboard school in the country could be used to more advantage. The notions included: Yellow Jackets trained to offer skill tips in concert with behavior tips; "drive-thru" skill pointers from a pro; free "chalk-talk" skill improvement sessions and a WeCare motto —explaining what you can expect from us and what we ask of you.

Shortly after I submitted the text for the above letter, guess what? I became aware that a member of the Vail Ski and Snowboard school, Chris Rogers, has developed for instructors, their clients and others the "8 Essentials." It's meant to foster learned skills and behaviors aimed at "reducing collisions and injuries, despite adverse conditions and others' mistakes." I found this information in the Winter 2018 "32 Degrees," the publication of the professional ski and snowboard association. The 8 Essentials is meant to complement Your Responsibility Code and not meant to cut out the fun of the sport.

So are Vail Mountain and Vail Resorts going to actively promote the "8 Essentials"? If so, they will have quickly put more substance behind their Nov. 25 safety commitment and quell any "where's the beef?" skepticism!

Again … safety, skills and a fire-in-the-belly caring attitude are all key intertwined elements to help maintain competitive sustainability. And the strongest competition may be non-winter vacations with global warming and fear amongst women, who may have anxiety for injury, getting hit, "bad weather" and feeling not up to the tasks!

Paul Rondeau

Vail