Letter: Are we there yet?

A couple of years ago, Ed Stoner who worked for the Vail Daily published an in-depth report on how many units of “affordable or employee” housing were under construction at that time, when they could be occupied, and what the projected rental rates would be.

When I read that Dowd Junction, one of the last undisturbed areas in the middle of our valley, was being planned for affordable or employee housing, I truly began to wonder when is enough.

Is there someone out there who could assemble another study such as Ed did? Wouldn’t we all like to know how many units are in the works and if they are truly “affordable?” If they aren’t, what’s the plan?

Carolyn Swanepoel

EagleVail