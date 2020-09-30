Letter: As a rancher, Diane Mitsch Bush has my vote

As a rancher and native Coloradan, I’m supporting Diane Mitsch Bush for U.S. Representative in Colorado’s 3rd District. Mitsch Bush has a long track record of standing up for what’s important to western Colorado. As a county commissioner and state house representative, she supported farmers and ranchers, increased funding for rural education, sound water policy, and the preservation of our public lands.

Although she is a Democrat, she has shown a strong ability to work with Republicans on many issues and 80% or her bills as a state representative were co-sponsored by rural Republicans. Her opponent, Lauren Boebert, has never held public office and you will find it difficult to know where she stands on the most important issues. There’s just no substance to her campaign. Colorado’s 3rd needs someone as hardworking and thoughtful as Diane Mitsch Bush.

Mark Harvey

Basalt