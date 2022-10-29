Letter: As the hatred increases, we all lose

It has been a while since I’ve been tempted to write; so, here it is. I do not understand the need to demonize one’s opponents, instead of solely displaying and touting one’s own attributes and allowing the voter to decide. I don’t accept this type of behavior, which has become too commonplace and ungracious as the norm today.

Furthermore, it has devolved into demonizing others of non-like beliefs long after elections are over and decisions are made. I do not hate any of you, because I honestly believe that everyone deserves respect and love. As the hatred increases, we all lose. If we think of one another as a potential enemies, we all lose.

As election results are revealed, I ask that you support all winners. They should represent and support all of us, their constituents, in lieu of those who only voted for them. Let’s start working together because it’s not about us versus them. It’s about us being together to weather the storms ahead without the need to demonize and hate one another. If our elected officials continue this behavior after the polls are closed, they do not take all of our best interests to heart and do not belong in that role. Please work together and eradicate the hate.

Brad Austin

Beaver Creek