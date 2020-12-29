Letter: Attack on Pence uncalled for

Way to go Kerry Donovan for perpetuating petty, personality-driven, political hacking in your recent comments in the Vail Daily (and to the Vail Daily for publishing her diatribe). The attack on Vice President Mike Pence was totally uncalled for.

He was the Trump team leader to develop the vaccine, but you could never admit that as you are too far left of reality. If you believe Team Biden and want to tone down all the nasty rhetoric in the country, you failed miserably. The Vail Daily publishes such pieces far too frequently (Van Ens, Thistlethwaite, Carnes).

Dale Decker

Eagle