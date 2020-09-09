Letter: Avon recall effort is unnecessary

There is an attempt going on currently to recall a number of the town of Avon’s councilmembers. Whether or not I voted for any of the targeted councilmembers is not relevant. Nor is it an issue if I disagree with one or more of their positions and votes as councilmembers.

The only question regarding a recall is if they are properly discharging their responsibilities. I believe they are, and, consequently, do not deserve to be recalled. Voters can choose not to re-elect them if that is the way they feel. Otherwise, these members deserve to serve out their terms.

Steve Coyer

Avon