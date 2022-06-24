Letter: Ban hellfire triggers

Thinking back a couple hundred mass shootings ago, you may remember the Las Vegas shooting, where one man was able to shoot over 400 people, killing 60. He used a “bump-stock,” which turned his weapons into fully-automatic killing machines .

Even Donald Trump could see how bad these devices were, and he directed the ATF to craft a ban on their sale and possession . It went into effect in March of 2019.

I took some solace in knowing that the ability to turn a weapon into a fully-automatic machine gun was curtailed by this new law. Turns out I was wrong. There is another piece of low-hanging fruit that needs to be picked: So-called “hellfire triggers” can turn an AR-15 into a fully automatic gun capable of shooting up to 900 rounds per minute!

I’m an elk hunter, and admittedly not the best shot. But I sure don’t need the ability to shoot 900 rounds a minute. Of course, there is no situation that justifies the need for such a capability. Not for hunting, not for self-defense.

I’ve started a petition on Change.org, (search “Ban hellfire triggers”) I urge thoughtful citizens to sign the petition. But additionally, I urge anyone as outraged as me to contact their elected officials in Congress and demand the ATF to ban hellfire triggers, along with all other trigger actuators which provide similar utility. I know people will find ways around some of the new rules, but we shouldn’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. The Uvalde shooter had a hellfire trigger but thankfully was unable to deploy it. Imagine the carnage had he been successful.

I would think responsible gun owners would be eager to join this effort so as to differentiate themselves from the fringe. And what politician wouldn’t want the brownie points for introducing this legislation? How could anyone justify the legality of such a device? Please join me in sounding the alarm on this important issue. Thank you.

Chris Mech

Vail