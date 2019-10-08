Letter: Barry Davis for Vail Town Council

I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Barry Davis since the mid-2000s. Barry is a big picture, fun-loving, family man who works diligently to understand all perspectives of an issue. Barry’s diverse background will help him offer unique perspective to the community and the Vail Town Council.

Barry has spent the last seven years as a valued member of Vail’s Commission on Special Events and has an extensive background in hospitality.

Barry and his family have resided and worked throughout Vail and know first-hand the importance and benefits of workforce housing. I highly recommend Barry for the Vail Town Council.

Mike Glass

Edwards