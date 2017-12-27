Letter: Be careful what you vote for when it comes to Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association

No yellow smiley face can change the reality that personal agendas, bloated salaries, cronyism, decisions made behind closed doors and a divisive and a wasteful failed 5A campaign has resulted in Eagle-Vail's very tenuous financial situation. No catchy slogan can hide the reality that the only reasonable candidates for the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association must already be experienced, knowledgeable and understand why the mistakes made by past boards has left Eagle-Vail in such financial crisis.

Thankfully for Eagle-Vail, two years ago, Steve Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Judd Watts were elected to the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association. What they have accomplished thus far is remarkable. Their work must continue.

A partial list of their accomplishments includes reducing dues for Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association members from $350 to $150 and strongly advocating for, and contributing financial support for, the restoration of the tennis courts, following years of deliberate neglect.

Additionally, they have made bylaw changes that empower Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association members/owners to directly influence allocation of dues to Eagle-Vail Metro District, they resolved a variety of ongoing (some as long as 10 years) disputes with property owners and replaced the illegal "joint governance agreement," as recommended by the community.

Most significantly, they have hired a new community management company to lower costs, reduce dues, improve technology and increase accountability. Of critical importance, a written agreement and contract has been signed with the newly hired management company. Until now, and unbelievably, the Eagle-Vail community manager has had no contract. Hiring the community management company will immediately reduce cronyism so prevalent with current management and past boards.

Simply put, Steve Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Judd Watts must be re-elected. The risk to Eagle-Vail is far too great to elect anyone else. Keep Eagle-Vail moving forward by voting for Steve Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Judd Watts.

Sara Davis

Eagle-Vail