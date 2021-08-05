Letter: Being a good parent means protecting the greater good

This letter is in response to Heather Bergquist’s letter in the July 31 print edition of the Vail Daily. Being a parent is one the greatest gifts there is. Along with being a parent comes responsibility. Education, housing, feeding and, of course, protecting your children. I also feel it is the parents’ responsibility to explain that no child or person lives in a vacuum.

We are all part of a greater community with obligations to further the greater good of that community. Communities have rules for the greater good of the people — we don’t smoke in restaurants, we stop at stop signs, we don’t drive impaired and, if necessary, we wear masks and social distance to help protect others. We must all continue to act together for the greater good if this virus is to be stopped!

Dr. Stephen Gordon

Eagle