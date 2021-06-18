Letter: Being Prepared?

The lead story in the Friday edition of the Vail Daily just makes me so sad. This beautiful little paradise I moved to decades ago now has to be prepared for gun crime.

Can’t we just make Vail Valley a no-gun zone? Why are we going to such extreme measures to accommodate guns instead of actual people?

Just so sad. This should be a happy place people can come to visit without worrying about that crap.

Please promise me we won’t have open carry on the lifts someday.

Lindy Moore

EagleVail