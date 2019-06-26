Letter: Bennet, Neguse, Polis on Berlaimont

Editor’s note: This public letter was addressed to Scott Fitzwilliams, deputy supervisor for the White River National Forest.

We write to pass along concerns from Colorado related to the access road proposal for Berlaimont Estates in Eagle County, Colorado. As you know, the proposal would expand and pave an existing access road to an inholding to construct multiple luxury home properties. It would also require the Forest Service to amend the existing Forest Plan, and abandon seasonal wildlife closures intended to protect critical winter range.

The community and local elected officials, including the Eagle County Commissioners, have expressed significant concern about the effects that this proposal would have on wildlife habitat and recreation opportunities in the region. The area is critical winter range for elk and deer, and contains important habitat for species such as lynx, cutthroat trout, sage grouse and other sensitive wildlife. Local elected officials have noted the unprecedented nature of the proposal compared to similar inholding access requests. We have enclosed a copy of a letter expressing these concerns from Sen. Kerry Donovan and Rep. Dylan Roberts, who chair the committees that handle natural resources and wildlife issues in the Colorado General Assembly.

It is imperative that the Forest Service fully consider this local input and the valid concerns Sen. Donovan and Rep. Roberts raised, which suggest that the proposal may not be reasonable. We appreciate your attention on this matter.

Michael F. Bennet, United States Senator

Joe Neguse, United Sates Representive

Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado