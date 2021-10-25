Letter: Bergquist for school board

I am very confident to endorse Heather Bergquist for a position on the Eagle County School District Board of Education.

I’ve known Heather very well from the moment of her birth until now and easily recognize how her exemplary character, her lifelong passion for children, and her personal and professional experiences would serve the children in her community so extremely well.

Heather chose her campaign platform well: 1. Every decision for the benefit of the children, 2. Excellence in education, especially reading, writing, and math, and 3. Parental involvement. I can imagine every engaged parent wanting exactly those things for their children.

I am pleased and not surprised that Heather has chosen to take the high road in discussing issues rather than people, and pursuing civil discourse rather than the alternative. Stephen Covey would be proud of her for following Habit #5: “Seek first to understand, and then to be understood.” Heather’s eight minutes of speaking at the candidate forum gave the entire community a great view of the real Heather.

Please support Heather Bergquist for Eagle County School Board. Heather Bergquist for the children!

John Haskins

Kalamazoo, Michigan and Gypsum