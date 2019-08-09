Letter: Berlaimont developer has a right to access road

Just a few decades ago the West was filled with island parcels of land that over time were all connected together. Just because this man has an island of private land surrounded by federal land doesn’t mean he should be punished for his access. I know for a fact that I have been on that land more than anyone else in Eagle County every winter for the last 20 years. I rode snowmobiles on that land every weekend and I’ve never seen one elk or one mule deer during every winter season. They do not winter there — the snow was too deep. The property owner has rights — please do not let radical people crush the dreams of a property owner.

Scott Cliver

Edwards