Letter: Bertuglia a leader for Holy Cross Energy board

I have known Kristen Bertuglia for many years. As a public servant, and dedicated professional, she is a competent leader who cares about our community. In her last decade of service, as a Holy Cross Energy board member, she has helped lead our co-op toward innovative and industry-leading goals. Even more, she has been a part of the board that committed to 100% renewable energy by 2030, while keeping our rates the lowest in the state. Holy Cross is a model utility and I urge you to cast your vote for Kristen.

Robert Schilling

Edwards