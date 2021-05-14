Letter: Bertuglia for Holy Cross Energy Board

Over the last several months I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kristen Bertuglia in her role as Environmental Sustainability Director with the town of Vail.

As a lifelong resident of Vail who has seen 50 years of change in the valley, I can say with the utmost confidence that Kristen embodies everything our community needs in our leaders to continue evolving in a responsible, sustainable way.

Kristen’s diverse experience and depth of knowledge are invaluable in making critical, forward-thinking decisions about our energy infrastructure, its sources, reliability and safety. In addition, she has the vision for how our valley can play a leading role on the Western Slope and on the planet as a whole. Her approach is contemporary and sensitive to the needs of everyone on the grid.

Please vote to re-elect Kristen to the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors. We would be wise to keep her on.

Todd Winslow Pierce

Eagle-Vail