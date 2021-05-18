Letter: Bertuglia is the best choice for Holy Cross board

I am writing this letter to publicly support the candidacy of Kristen Bertuglia to the Holy Cross board of directors.

I have an immense admiration for Kristen, and for her selfless efforts to help our community. Whether those efforts come from her visionary endeavors with the town of Vail as the environmental sustainability director, or through her work as a board member of Walking Mountains Science Center, she relates to the people in this community, and perfectly blends the public needs with her insightful knowledge to create wonderful solutions that are tangible and more importantly, attainable.

Kristen, who chairs the Strategic Issue Committee on the Holy Cross board, is committed to accomplishing her goals, which truly are ahead of our times. I respect her dedication to produce all of our energy from renewable sources by 2030 without a significant increase in the cost of the service (when I read about this, I couldn’t help but think that she is bringing us closer to the “Jetsons” era).

I cannot think of a better representative for the Northern District seat on the Holy Cross Energy Board. Please consider voting for Kristen when you receive your Holy Cross ballot. Also, I invite you to get to know Kristen — you will be in awe discovering what intelligence, humility and inner and outer beauty can accomplish in our society.

On a personal note, I am proud to call her a friend. She is always looking for win-win solutions for actions on climate change, the environment, economy, social equity, and diversity.

Good luck, Kristen! Thank you for all your service to our community.

Magda King

Vail