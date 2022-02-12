Letter: Beth Howard says we’re wrong

I had no plans to pile on. The letters in the Vail Daily, Stowe Reporter, etc do a great job of describing what we all are experiencing at Vail Resorts this year.

Some problems were clearly not caused by Vail Resorts. The slow start to winter, national employee shortage and pandemic are all outside of their control.

I’ll even give Vail Resorts credit for doing some things right … vaccination requirements, masks indoors and masks on the gondolas were great moves. Bravo Vail!

But Vail Resorts must take responsibility for overselling Epic Passes, underpaying staff and woefully insufficient employee housing.

Again, I wasn’t going to pile on. All of these things were covered in detail in more letters than I can count. Then we got Vail Resorts’ response in the form of Beth Howard’s letter a few days ago.

In case you missed it, her response basically said “Dear Customers, you’re wrong. The slopes aren’t crowded and your experience should be every bit as good as in the past”. (Did anyone else notice last Thursday that the parking structures were filled and skiers were parking on Frontage Road … on a non-holiday, non-powder day midweek? I can’t recall seeing that in the past … but Beth claims skier visits are down!)

Whether they are simply our faulty impressions or reality, your customers are telling you that you have huge problem and your response is to tell us we are wrong.

Before moving to the valley I spent 30 years working for a Fortune 100 company, the last 10 in a senior vice president role. I would have fired my entire management team had they ever responded to significant customer complaints with a response like this.

You have lost track of what business you are in.

John DiToro

Edwards