Letter: Betrayal on a global scale

More than 5 million people have died from the pandemic , and still, there are some refusing to get vaccines or to wear masks.

Climate change is killing the Earth as we know it , and we know the use of fossil fuels is leading it. And, still, the fossil fuel industry is getting subsidies of $11 million every minute .

As of Wednesday, the Biden administration is offering leases to oil and gas companies on more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico .

After all the hoopla at the climate summit, all the hopes that went with it, we are left with this betrayal.

Where are our senators’ voices opposing this? Please call and ask them. You can call U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office at 202-224-5852 or U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s office at 202-224-5941.

We betray ourselves and our communities when we don’t get vaccinated. Please fight against letting our country betray the world.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle