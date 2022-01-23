Letter: Better signage, please

My husband and I recently skied Beaver Creek for the first time. We are intermediate skiers and have enjoyed skiing at Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs and Keystone. At those resorts, it was easy to identify which runs were green, blue or black. Unfortunately, this was not our experience at Beaver Creek.

Our first day on Beaver Creek mountain, confusing signage caused us to take a wrong turn, with a double black diamond as our only option down the mountain. During the next few days, we spoke with several other skiers who also inadvertently ended up on a black diamond run. We were not injured during our careful descent down the double black diamond run, but others may not be so lucky.

Signs that clearly delineate the runs are not costly or cumbersome to install. To make the skiing experience more enjoyable and safe for all, we strongly encourage Vail Resorts to install more signs that clearly delineate the courses and indicate the difficulty levels of the runs.

Joanne McMahon

Glenview, Illinois