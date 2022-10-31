Letter: Better transportation makes for a better community
Today is the day you can help ensure everyone in our valley can get easier, cheaper transportation access to:
- A grocery store to buy food for meals for their family table;
- A needed doctor appointment;
- A loved one or friend in a nearby town;
- Conserve on fuel consumption to combat carbon emissions and save our valley and planet.
Please, please vote “yes” for the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority.
Jeff and Laura Malehorn
Vail
