Letter: Big fan of the new sportswriter

I quit reading the sports section of the Vail Daily when my youngest grandchild graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2020. I was never a fan of Chris Freud, so was not sorry to see that he retired in the fall of 2021.

I was, however, happy to see that the Vail Daily had a new sportswriter. I was even happier to see that Ryan Sederquist was able to write about all sports in the county with passion and impartiality. So much so that, in spite of the fact that I no longer had grandchildren in the school system, I began to follow his articles and felt a new connection to high school sports in Eagle County.

Thank you, Ryan, for your fine reporting. I know the students and their families will appreciate your articles long after they have graduated.

Faye McKenny

Avon