Letter: Bite the hand that feeds you trash

This is a response to Tom and Denise Erhart’s recent letter. I’m disgusted by the negative reactions towards a push for improvement at Vail Resorts. The pressure the Vail Daily and other news outlets are putting on Vail Resorts is the best thing that’s happened in a long time.

Sometimes there’s no way better way to improve a for-profit company like Vail Resorts than the pressure that’s created through public criticism. Vail Mountain can’t hire enough employees, because they don’t pay their workers enough. I mean, they’re so desperate for bodies that they’ve forced their snowmakers to work as lifties in these past two weeks. Nothing that the Vail Daily has written about Vail Resorts in the past three months has been unwarranted.

I get where Tom and Denise are coming from. You don’t want to see a company that’s created the local economy and made the Vail Valley possible fall, or stagger. However, if you built a house 60 years ago, and never made any sort of improvements to said house over those 60 years, aside from patching a few holes in the leaky roof, it may be time for some renovations. Yeah, sure, maybe the house was fine 10 years ago, but now it needs improvements because all the houses on either side of it are much nicer.

My point is that this valley is facing extreme problems. The workforce is already disappearing, housing costs have skyrocketed, and the interstate and lift lines are more packed than ever. We’re finally getting to the tipping point, where everyone’s saying enough. Don’t sit down and be passive to this giant corporation that’s destroying the culture, lifestyle and accessibility to ski inbounds.

Corey Okst

Minturn