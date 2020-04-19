Letter: Blue Sky accident is beyond inexcusable

Of course, the death of Jason Varnish on Vail Mountain a few weeks ago was totally preventable and beyond tragic. First of all, why was there only one lift operator at Blue Sky Basin? Aren’t two operators always required? One in the lift house? They should not have opened the lift!

But then they would have angry guests, something Vail Resorts never wants to have. This is obviously much worse than a few pissed-off skiers. This was about safety. And for the lift operator to say he has to “ask permission” to reverse the lift goes straight to training or lack thereof. But Vail Resorts will pay a price in more ways than one for this negligence. It’s beyond inexcusable. Vail Resorts needs to start training and paying its seasonal employees much better. Rob Katz can certainly afford it.

Pat Parrish

Vail