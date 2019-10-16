Letter: Bob Hartzell for Colorado Mountain College board

I encourage you to vote for Bob Hartzell for the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees to represent Lake County. I am an Eagle County resident with a Lake County business and know Bob because of his involvement and many contributions to the Leadville and Lake County community. Bob says, “CMC offered me many opportunities to grow as an educator and as a leader. I am running because I want to help CMC continue to thrive as an educational leader in the Central Rockies and also be a Lake County advocate for Colorado Mountain College.”

Bob’s many qualifications include:

Graduated from St. Cloud State University (Minnesota) in 1966

Was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1966-1968

Taught high school business for one year in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin

Moved to Colorado 1970 to teach at Lake County High School

Worked as Copper Mountain’s director of lift operations from 1974-1979

Served as a Rocky Mountain Lift Association member from 1976-1999 and was a past president

Served on the Leadville City Council from1983-1988 as a councilman and Mayor Pro Tem

Worked at Colorado Mountain College from 1979-2004 as a professor of special projects (faculty development, Central Rockies Leadership) and as a campus dean

Founded, then directed Central Rockies Leadership (a nine-county leadership development program) from 1993-2002

Founded and directed Leadership Leadville from 1996-2003

Served on the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board from 1999-2010, which includes five years as board chairman

Served as president and executive director of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum from 2008-2013

Past President of the High Riders Snowmobile Club

Worked at Ski Cooper as an assistant manager from 1973-1974, a Chicago Ridge Powder Guide from 2004-2013, and as a ski instructor from 2013-present

Vice president of Leadville Boom Days Board of Directors

Vice-chair of Lake County Airport Board of Advisors

President of Four Seasons Homeowners Association

Married to Kay (Schneiter) for 41 years; three sons; six grandchildren

Please vote yes for Bob Hartzell for Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees.

Lee Rimel

Edwards