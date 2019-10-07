Letter: Bob Hartzell, Marianne Virgili for CMC board

As the election approaches, I would like to encourage your consideration of voting in the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees election. While Chris Romer, the board member from Eagle County is running unopposed, there are two contested races in which you will be asked to vote. Board of trustee members, while representing a county/school district, are voted on by all voters in the entire CMC region.

In Lake County, I encourage you to vote for Bob Hartzell. Bob is a long-time resident of Leadville and a retired educator as well as a former member of the City Council. He has also worked at Copper Mountain and is very familiar not only with Lake and Summit Counties but with the entire CMC region and all of our mountain communities. The Lake County seat on the CMC board is currently held by Pat Chlouber who is term-limited. As a former superintendent of Schools in Lake County, I had the opportunity to work closely with Bob on several community and regional issues. He is experienced, knowledgeable and insightful when it comes to challenges and opportunities faced by the College and our communities.

In Garfield County, the seat representing east Garfield is also a contested race. I encourage you to consider voting for Marianne Virgili. The seat Marianne is seeking is currently held by Kathy Goudy, who is term-limited. Marianne is a former president of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce and an active member of several Roaring Fork Valley boards, including Valley View Hospital. She also serves on the CMC Foundation board of directors and has been a passionate supporter of the college, as well as the services and programs provided to all communities within the CMC region. Her knowledge of the challenges facing mountain communities and businesses serving those communities would be a welcome addition to our board.

Peg Portscheller

CMC board of trustees, West Garfield County

