Letter: Bob Warner for Eagle River Water and Sanitation District

I urge electors of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District who reside in Colorado to vote in the May 2 election and to vote for Bob Warner.

Bobby and I served together on the ERWSD board for decades. During that time Bob’s knowledge of the entire district and authority was so helpful. Bob has lived here for 56 years.

The district’s water and sanitation systems may be the most complex in our state. Most importantly, Bob has attributes that his opponent does not have, involvement in both the district and the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority.

When reelected, Bob will continue as a member of the board that oversees water service for Vail and wastewater service for Vail, Minturn, EagleVail, Beaver Creek, Berry Creek, Arrowhead and Edwards.

Please join me in voting on May 2.

Vail: ERWSD office, 846 W. Forest Road EagleVail: Pavilion Edwards: Field house

Please vote for Bob Warner. Thanks.

Rick Sackbauer

Vail