Letter: Boebert and real Christian values

This morning, I received an email from a friend who was sharing Lauren Boebert’s latest public relations stunt. It is a Christmas card — a photo of Boebert and her four sons standing in front of a Christmas tree, each holding a gun. The words above the photo were “Merry Christmas from the Boeberts — Your Representative of Good Christian Values.”

Hmmm.

Well, to set the record straight, I am not convinced that Christians have any monopoly on values. I do not see how the glorification of violence fits in with any tradition of faith.

And, I would like to share a few of the Christian Values that I will practice over the next few days. For starters, I will go down and shovel the walkway for my elder neighbor — as I often do when it snows in the mountains. And on Saturday, I will ring the Salvation Army bell for two hours with a friend.

I do not have hopes that I will alter Boebert’s attitude. However, perhaps this note will inspire others to go out and practice some real Christian values.

Pamela Gibbs

Eagle