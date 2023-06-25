Letter: Boebert needs to focus on the issues facing her district

Lauren Boebert’s Congressional District is physically large and touches three borders: Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico. Her district, and Colorado itself, do not share a border with Mexico.

Boebert sits on two House committees: the Committee on Natural Resources and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Neither of those committees deals with the issue of immigration. There is a separate committee for that purpose.

So why is Boebert using her time and energy to introduce articles of impeachment against Joe Biden regarding his handling of the border crisis and illegal immigration? She needs to focus on the issues facing her district, and the issues presented to the committees she serves on.

This is yet another example of her grandstanding and vacuous efforts to draw attention to herself rather than serve her constituents.

Teri Feeney Styers

Grand Junction